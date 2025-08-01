Son Of Sardaar 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Is A 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer', But 'Leave Logic' At Home

Son Of Sardaar 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy drama has finally hit the theatres. The film, which Vijay Kumar Arora helms, is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar. It is also the posthumous film of actor Mukul Dev. The cinemagoers watched the first show of the movie and have penned their reviews on social media, calling the movie entertaining but feeling 'slightly stretched' and also pointed out that the plot lacks 'surprises'.

Is Son of Sardaar 2 worth watching?

X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with reviews of Son of Sardaar 2, with everyone calling it a paisa vasool entertainer, but for that, you have to leave your brain at home. A user expressed his happiness on watching Ajay Devgn back in comedy drama, lauded his "desi swag, comedy timing and power screen presence". The user further wrote, "The film blends family drama, action, and emotional moments while keeping the light-hearted Punjabi flavour alive. #MrunalThakur adds charm and delivers a strong performance that balances Ajay’s dominating presence. The chemistry between the leads works well, and the supporting cast adds good laughs. However, he pointed out, "Some scenes feel slightly stretched, and the story doesn’t bring major surprises, but the movie succeeds in giving entertainment, comedy, and mass masala vibes—just like the first part."

Another wrote, "A full-on #AjayDevgn show with desi comedy and family drama. #MrunalThakur looks stunning and delivers a solid performance. Some scenes feel stretched, but overall it's a fun ride that gives the same entertainment as part one."

A user criticised the film and gave it 1 star out of 5. He wrote, "First Review #SonOfSardaar2 from Censor Board! Worst film of 2025. #AjayDevgn is Back with Another Flop. Worst performance by him and also by all supporting actors. Cringe and Shit movie."

