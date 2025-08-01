Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Indian 'MCU Movie' Nears ₹50 Crore Mark In 1st Week, Becomes Hombale Films' 5th Highest Grosser After KGF, Salaar, Kantara

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Hombale Films, the banner behind successful movies like the KGF franchise starring Yash, Salaar featuring Prabhas and Rishab Shetty's Kantara, has found another hit. Mahavatar Narsimha is the first movie in the franchise which will feature 7 titles releasing through 2037. It is directed by Ashwin Kumar and has emerged as an unlikely blockbuster.

Mahavatar Narsimha wraps up first week on a high

The animated movie has collected ₹44.75 crore in all languages in its first week. The numbers are constantly rising, indicating that the second weekend biz will go much higher. In Hindi, Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to find its footing despite Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara enjoying a dream run. The Telugu market has also picked up after the word of mouth reached there.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar | Image: X

The first week collection of the movie is as follows:

Day 1: ₹ 1.75 crore

Day 2: ₹ 4.6 crore

Day 3: ₹ 9.5 crore

Day 4: ₹6 crore

Day 5: ₹7.7 crore

Day 6: ₹7.7 crore

Day 7: ₹7.50 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha has also become Hombale Film's 5th biggest grosser after KGF Chapter 1 and 2, Salaar and Kantara. Like these movies, the banner's latest has also enjoyed the favour of the pan-India audience. For the production house, Mahavatar Narsimha has done better collections than Puneet Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa (2021), Fahadh Faasil's Dhoomam (2023), Keerthy Suresh starrer Raghu Thatha (2024) and more.

Mahavatar Narsimha is a part of Mahavatar Cinematic Universe | Image: X

Know about the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Spanning over a decade from 2025 to 2037, the lineup features animated films that will be based on the 10 divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. The makers will kickstart the universe with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminate with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037. Here's the full release schedule -