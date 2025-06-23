Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Zaheer Iqbal, Shares Sweet Message For 'Boyfriend Of 8 Years And Husband Of 1' | Image: X

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in 2024 after eight years of dating. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, June 23, 2025, Noor actress shared a heartfelt message for her husband and her in-laws.

Sonakshi Sihna’s special message for husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, marking a special moment in their journey as a couple. They kept their relationship mostly private until shortly before their marriage.

On this special day, the Rowdy Rathore actress shared a heartfelt message for her husband. Sonakshi posted happy faces of the two on her Instagram Stories on Monday, adding a humorous touch to her caption: “Happy Anniversary to my boyfriend of 8 years and husband of 1. (Thank god it is the same person).”

Sonakshi Sinha also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her in-laws. In a beautifully shot photograph taken in an elegant, cosy living room, she offered fans a glimpse of the love and warmth she has experienced since her marriage.

The image features a striking balloon display with the words "WE LOVE YOU" in glittering pink and silver. Heart-shaped and round balloons in soft shades of pink, red, silver, and white added to the romantic and enchanting atmosphere. In her caption, Sonakshi affectionately wrote, "Best in-laws in the world. First, they gave me this guy… then so much love," followed by red heart emojis.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and family. The couple exchanged vows under the Special Marriage Act.