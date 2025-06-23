Kuberaa: Nagarjuna Issues Clarification On His 'I'm The Main Character' Remark, Says 'It's Deva’s Cinema, Not Dhanush But...'

Nagarjuna is basking in the success of his recently released movie Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush. However, the veteran actor is being massively trolled for his remark at an event, claiming his character as the main one and that everything revolves around his character. This didn't go down well with Dhanush fans, and they made sure it reached the ears of Nagarjuna. Now, during the success bash, the actor clarified his stance and said the film belongs to everyone.

Nagarjuna addresses trolling at the Kuberaa success bash

During the event, Nagarjuna issued a clarification on calling his character Deepak the centre of the movie. He said, "Characters are the pivotal and central point of the film. It's not my cinema. I've seen a lot of memes and trolls on social media for my words at the Kuberaa press meet.” He added that his statement was misunderstood, and he never wanted to take all the credit.

He said, "I want to make it clear that this film belongs to everyone who worked on it. I'm saying again, this is Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa. It's Deva’s cinema, not Dhanush but Deva. This film is Deepak's, Sameera's and Khushboo's; above all, it belongs to Sekhar Kammula. Thank you so much.”

Kuberaa box office collection day 3

The movie concluded its opening weekend run at ₹48.50 crore at the box office in India. On Sunday, the film minted ₹17.25 crore, witnessing a slight jump from the second day. Kuberaa had an overall 70.56 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in NCR (91.33 per cent). On the first Monday, the movie will be able to surpass the ₹50 crore mark, but the question remains whether it will maintain a double-digit pace or fall to single-digit collections.