Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Tu Hai Meri Kiran To Release As Scheduled, Makers Clarify

Tu Hai Meri Kiran, directed by Karan Rawal and starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, has been in the news amid reports of controversies and questions surrounding the film’s release. Addressing the reports, producers Vishal Rana and Sarvesh Goel have confirmed that the matter has been resolved internally and that the film will release in cinemas tomorrow, 23rd October 2026, as scheduled.

The film has been in the news concerning a dispute between its producers. However, the producers have stated that the matter has been resolved internally and that the film is moving ahead with its planned theatrical release.

Speaking about the development, producer Vishal Rana said, “There were certain matters that needed to be addressed, and I am glad that we have been able to resolve them internally. Everything is now sorted, and we are moving ahead with the release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran as planned on 23rd October. Our focus has always been on bringing the film to audiences, and we look forward to its theatrical release tomorrow.”

Producer Sarvesh Goel added, “There have been reports surrounding the film, but I would like to clarify that the matter has been resolved internally. We are moving forward as planned, and Tu Hai Meri Kiran will release in cinemas on 23rd October. Our priority is to ensure that the film reaches audiences as intended, and we look forward to its release.”

Advertisement

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, alongside Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. The film brings together romance, mystery and suspense in a story centred on one-sided feelings, relationships and unexpected turns.

Presented by Echelon Productions & AND Productions, the film is produced by Vishal Rana, Sarvesh Goel, Ashwani Kumar, Manoj Darak and Nrupal Patel.

Advertisement