Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy: Our Family Has Grown

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29. The couple shared an announcement post on their social media handle to inform their fans and welcome their second son. The couple is parents to 3-year-old Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are beaming with joy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a joint post announcing the birth of her second son. She shared a digital illustration that conveys both warmth and serenity. The artwork depicts a woman, seated in a meditative or maternal pose amid a vibrant natural setting. She is surrounded by elements of flora and fauna, including a deer, a peacock, and several birds, creating a tranquil, celestial atmosphere.

The post reads, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu."

Family, friends and fans congratulate the new parents

Soon after she shared the post, her family, friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Anand," with a string of heart emoticons. Parineeti Chopra also wrote, "Congratssss". Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor dropped heart-eyed emoticons. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Big congratulations." Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Congratulations !!! Lots of love and Blessings." Aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped hearts and evil eye emoticons.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. The actress had announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post, which garnered widespread attention online. In February, the couple also held their second baby shower, an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony.