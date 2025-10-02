Updated 2 October 2025 at 21:27 IST
Sonam Kapoor Confirms Second Pregnancy At Anshula Kapoor's Engagement With This Gesture?
Amid rumours of her second pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor was seen at her cousin sister Anshula Kapoor's engagement ceremony in Mumbai without her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are reportedly set to welcome their second child. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sonam is not only pregnant but currently in her second trimester. While a formal announcement has not been made yet by either Sonam, Anand or anyone else in the family, the report says that they will share the news soon.
Meanwhile, Sonam was seen at her cousin sister Anshula Kapoor's engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Amid speculations that she is expecting again, she avoided clicking pictures for the paparazzi. In fact, one of her staffers also gestured the paps to move away their cameras so that Sonam could avoid being snapped. At the engagement venue, she arrived without her husband Anand and their kid Vayu. She swiftly got out of her car and made way inside without giving paparazzi a second look.
Also read: Sonam Kapoor Sports Oversized Outfit Amid Reports Of Second Pregnancy With Anand Ahuja | Photos
The Aisha actress was dressed in a brown Indo-western ensemble consisting of a top, a long skirt and a blazer on top. Rarely does Sonam avoid paps, and as she did at Anushla's engagement ceremony, rumours that she is pregnant for the second time gained pace. A source in the know said about Sonam's pregnancy, “Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families.” Meanwhile, the actress also shared some photos in baggy outfit on Instagram, leading many to speculate more around her rumoured pregnancy.
