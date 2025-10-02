Sonam Kapoor Confirms Second Pregnancy At Anshula Kapoor's Engagement With This Gesture?

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are reportedly set to welcome their second child. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sonam is not only pregnant but currently in her second trimester. While a formal announcement has not been made yet by either Sonam, Anand or anyone else in the family, the report says that they will share the news soon.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in May 2018 | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, Sonam was seen at her cousin sister Anshula Kapoor's engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Amid speculations that she is expecting again, she avoided clicking pictures for the paparazzi. In fact, one of her staffers also gestured the paps to move away their cameras so that Sonam could avoid being snapped. At the engagement venue, she arrived without her husband Anand and their kid Vayu. She swiftly got out of her car and made way inside without giving paparazzi a second look.