Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Hard Launch Their Relationship On Instagram With A Steamy Kissing Photo

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now. The couple were first spotted together in October 2023 and have been snapped on several dates since then. However, now they have officially confirmed their relationship. The supermodel turned 30 years old on April 23 but shared the photos from the celebrations on Sunday. The series of photos shows her enjoying the day with her elder sister Bella Hadid and her friends. Among all was a photo of the couple sharing a passionate kiss in front of the 3-tier cake.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday with Bradley Cooper and friends

The first photo in the album is of a cake that reads, "Happy Birthday, Mommy," followed by a photo of her with her daughter Khai Malik. The next photo is of a drink with ice that reads Gigi's name, followed by a photo of her blowing out candles on the cake. The pictures showed the model enjoying her day to the fullest. Among all were photos of Bradley dressed in an all-black ensemble kissing the model.

For her birthday bash, Gigi can be seen in a white corset top paired with black leather pants.

In the caption, she penned a sweet note thanking everyone who supported and encouraged her throughout her journey. "I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G."

Fans can't keep calm after watching Gigi and Bradley's kissing photo

Soon after she shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section, swooning over the couple. A user commented, "Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg." Another wrote, "Omg Bradley hard launch ty for this." A third user wrote, "I could actually see Gigi and Bradley having kids and getting married." "You and Bradley are so cute," a fan wrote.

