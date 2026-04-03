Sonam Kapoor Shares First Photo Of Her Newborn Son, Expresses Gratitude To Healthcare Heroes For 'Support And Care'

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying every second of her life after welcoming her second child, a son, on March 29. However, it wouldn't have been possible without the excellent team of doctors who assisted her throughout her second pregnancy. On Friday, she took to her social media handle and penned a note to the doctors thanking them for the 'most incredible experience'. She also thanked Nita Ambani for creating a space where excellence and compassion exist so seamlessly together. Along with the note, she shared a set of two photos offering a glimpse of her newborn baby. The actress was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital.

A sun-kissed photo of Sonam Kapoor with her newborn son post-delivery

Taking to her Instagram handle. Sonam shared a photo in which she can be seen sitting on a hospital bed holding her newborn son close. In the next image, she can be seen having the food at the hospital. Her note reads, "Grateful beyond words. Thank you to HN Reliance Hospital for the most incredible experience as we welcomed our second son into the world. It has truly been exceptional in every way. A very special thank you to my OBGYN, Dr Avaan Dadina, who has now guided me through both my pregnancies. There is a sense of trust, calm, and reassurance in her care that is so rare, and I’m endlessly grateful for her support, wisdom, and kindness."

"To the entire team, thank you for being such thorough professionals and for going beyond that with your gentleness, empathy, and genuine care. It’s not always something one expects in a hospital, but it absolutely should be, and it made this experience so meaningful. It’s truly remarkable what Nita Aunty has created, a space where excellence and compassion exist so seamlessly together," she continued.

The actress concluded by writing, "Feeling deeply grateful, cared for, and blessed. Grateful for the incredible team who cared for us."

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Rhea Kapoor calls sister 'Superhuman Mom'

A few days ago, Rhea Kapoor shared the first glimpse of the newborn, praising her sister Sonam. She shared a photo, seemingly taken in the hospital room, that shows her holding the baby in her arms. Only a small portion of the infant's face and hair was visible on camera as he was cradled in a blue swaddle. She captioned the image as, "All you need is 🫶🏻🥹and in @sonamkapoor’s case some superhuman mom strength. #masilife."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. The actress had announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post, which garnered widespread attention online. In February, the couple also held their second baby shower, an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony.