Sonu Kakkar Ends Fight With Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar? Joins Siblings A Month After Cutting Ties For Parents’ Anniversary Celebration

Sonu Kakkar, one of the veteran singers in the Indian music industry, announced that she has cut ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. She didn't reveal the reason and just shared that the decision came from a place of "emotional pain". She shared the post on her social media handle and later deleted it. Now, almost a month later, the singer joined her siblings for her parents' anniversary celebrations.

Neha Kakkar offers a glimpse of the celebrations

On Sunday, Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the celebrations last evening. The carousel post shows the Kakkar family happily posing together against the decorated background. It also included her photos with her parents and husband Rohanpreet Singh. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, "What a night!!!!"

Soon after she shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section, expressing their happiness at seeing the Kakkar siblings together. A user wrote, "Happy to see these siblings together again." Another wrote, "1st and last slides!" followed by heart eyes emoticons. A third user wrote, "Bestest Picture of the Day." A confused fan wrote, "Sonu kakar ne to kaha tha mere behan bhai se mera koi rishta nai ab."

What did Sonu Kakkar post about her siblings, Neha and Tony?