Sonu Nigam Pens Open Letter After FIR And Backlash Over Bengaluru Concert, Says 'I'm 51 Won’t Take Humiliation From Anyone'

Sonu Nigam has penned a letter on Monday on his social media handle after being booked by Bengaluru Police over his Kannada language controversy at the Bengaluru concert. In his statement, he narrated the whole incident where a young lad insulted him by "threatening" him in front of thousands in the name of language rights after his first song of the night. He further clarified that he sang Kannada songs for an hour at the concert and shared that Kannada is his second language at work. He also addressed his Pahalgam terror attack remark, saying he is a patriot and he "loathe" anyone trying to create hate in the name of "language, caste or religion, especially after what transpired in Pahalgam".

Sonu Nigam reacts after an FIR over his controversial remark at Bengaluru concert

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a post narrating the whole incident and asking "sensible" people of Karnataka to decide whose at fault. He once again explained that he had to school those young boys who humiliated him. "I did, and thousands of students and teachers cheered me for it. The matter got over and I sang Kannada for more than an hour. It's all there on social media..." he wrote.

The veteran singer said he'll accept their verdict gracefully if proven wrong. "I leave it upto the sensible people of Karnataka to decide who is at fault here. I will accept your verdict gracefully. I fully respect and trust the law agencies and Police of Karnataka and will comply with whatever is expected from me. I have received divine love from Karnataka and will cherish it always with no malice whatsoever irrespective of your verdict," an excerpt from his post reads.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) asks Sonu Nigam to apologise to Kannadigas