Who Is Pawandeep Rajan? Indian Idol 12 Winner Who Started As A 2-Year-Old Tabla Prodigy

Pawandeep Raja, who gained fame after winning Indian Idol 12 met with a major car accident on May 5. A video showing him receiving medical treatment is circulating on social media revealing the depth of injury. According to media reports, the incident occurred in Ahmedabad around 3:40 am, but his current condition is yet to be confirmed. Amid this, let’s explore more about the singer, who has been a musical prodigy since the age of two.

Who is Pawandeep Rajan?

Pawandeep Rajan was born on July 27, 1996, in Champawat district in Uttrakhand and comes from a musical family. His mother, Saroj Rajan, his father, Resh Rajan, and his sister, Jyotideep Rajan, are respected Kumaoni folk musicians. At the age of just two, Pawandeep received the Youngest Tabla Player Award.

He completed his schooling at University Senior Secondary School in Champawat and later graduated from Kumaun University in Nainital, Uttarakhand.

Pawandeep got popular by winning the Indian Idol trophy in 2021. As one of the season’s most promising contestants, he won over Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya to secure the title. His victory earned him a car and a ₹25 lakh cheque.

Earlier, in 2015, he also won The Voice India, where he received ₹50 lakh and a car as prizes.

Pawandeep has performed at various shows and concerts in the USA. His notable works include 1962: The War in the Hills (2021), Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal: Manzoor Dil (2021), and Ridham Kalyan: Memories (2021).

What happened to Pawandeep Rajan?

In a video shared by an Instagram user, Sufiyan Pasha, Pawandeep is seen having several injuries while doctors attend to him. Sharing the video, the Instagram user wrote that the crash took place on May 5 at 3:40 am.