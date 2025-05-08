Sonu Nigam's Song Removed From Kannada Film Kuladalli Keelyavudo 2 Days After Apology; Makers Say 'We Cannot Tolerate Insult'

Sonu Nigam kept his ego aside and apologised to the people of Kannada for his language row at the Bengaluru concert, adhering to KFCC's demand. However, despite this, the makers of the Kannada film Kuladalli Keelyavudo have removed the singer's track ahead of the release. The makers stated that they are upset and can't tolerate such an insult against Karnataka. This happened when the singer schooled the young boys for disrespecting him over the Kannada language during the concert and compared this act to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Kuladalli Keelyavudo makers issue a statement removing Sonu Nigam's song from their movie

In a press note, the makers wrote, "There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is a good singer. But we are very upset by how he spoke about Kannada recently at a concert. We cannot tolerate the insult that Sonu Nigam has done to Kannada, so we have removed the song.” Not just this, the producer of the film, Santosh Kumar, has announced that he will never collaborate with the veteran singer for his future projects.

For the unversed, the singer had sung the song Mansau Haadtade for the film, and it was released on YouTube on April 5. The song is penned by Yograj Bhat and composed by Manomurthy. Now, the song will be re-recorded in the voice of Kannada singer Chetan.

Sonu Nigam's apology note to Karnataka

On Monday, KFCC held a press conference where the association's president, M Narasimhalu, demanded an apology from Sonu Nigam. "In a week’s time, we will decide if we have to impose a lifetime ban on the singer.” They wrote to the commissioner seeking that the veteran singer should not hold any concert until he has apologised to the people of the state. Following this, the singer immediately took to his Instagram handle and shared a post that reads, "Sorry Karnataka. My Love for you is bigger than my Ego. Love you always."