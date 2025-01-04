Published 12:15 IST, January 4th 2025
South Actresses With Flop Bollywood Debuts: Keerthy Suresh Joins, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah In Unwanted List
Malavika Mohanan, Tamannaah, Shalini Pandey and more actresses tasted commercial and critical success in South cinema but could not replicate it in Bollywood.
Straddling the pan-India cinema scene can be a difficult task. Many have succeeded in venturing successfully out of their domestic markets and secured a place in the hearts of Indian fans, while others have not. With the release of Baby John, Keerthy Suresh, known for achieving critical and commercial acclaim in South cinema, has joined the unwanted list of regional stars with failed Bollywood debuts to their credit.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hedge tasted success in Tamil and Telugu cinema before making her Hindi film debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro (2016). Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, the period film flopped at the box office and was an opportunity for Pooja.
Tamannaah Bhatia
A popular name in South cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia ventured into Bollywood with the 2005 film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, which came and went. Later on, she also starred opposite Ajay Devgn in Himmatwala (2013), which again was a commercial failure.
Malavika Mohanan
South sensation Malavika Mohanan is a promising face in South cinema and joined the pan-India bandwagon with last year's release Yudhra opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, the action film failed at the box office. Malavika also failed to make a mark among the Hindi cinema audiences.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna made a successful film debut with Kirik Party. Her Telugu debut Pushpa was a nationwide success. However, when 'Srivalli' ventured in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan , the debut charm did not work.
Shalini Pandey
Shalini was noticed in her debut film Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda. However, her Hindi debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the 2022 release Jayeshbhai Jordaar was not a successful bet.
Shriya Saran
Thoda Tum Badlo Thoda Hum (2004) marked Shriya Saran's Bollywood debut. The film failed commercially but Shriya later starred in hit Bollywood films, including the Drishyam franchise opposite Ajay Devgn.
