Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone And Saves Sandeep Reddy Vanga Big Bucks, Actress Budget Reduces From ₹40 Crore To...

Prabhas’ Spirit has been eagerly anticipated across India since its announcement in October 2021. The film is the first collaboration between Baahubali star Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans have been excitedly awaiting the start of production, and with Triptii Dimri now cast as the leading lady in place of Deepika Padukone, filming could soon commence. Reports suggest that this decision might saved huge money for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

How much money did Sandeep Reddy Vanga save by casting Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone has reportedly exited the project after her "demands" were not fulfilled. Initially reported as the female lead, she is no longer associated with the film. Director Sandeep Reddy later confirmed that Tripti Dimri has been signed to replace her in this action entertainer.

Kalki actress reportedly quoted high fees, said to be raige of ₹30-₹40 crore for the film and had refused to dub for the Telugu version of Spirit and requested an 8-hour shoot day including other allownces. With Tripti taking over, production costs are expected to decrease significantly.

Sandeep is reportedly saving up to ₹30 crore by replacing Deepika. This includes reducing expenses on remuneration, luxury accommodations, and staff allowances.

However, there was no official confirmation about Deepika’s involvement in the film from the start.

Triptii Dimri’s fees 3 times less than Deepika Padukone'sfees?