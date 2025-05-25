Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone And Saves Sandeep Reddy Vanga Big Bucks, Actress Budget Reduces From ₹40 Crore To...

Updated May 25th 2025, 17:26 IST
Prabhas’ Spirit has been eagerly anticipated across India since its announcement in October 2021. The film is the first collaboration between Baahubali star Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans have been excitedly awaiting the start of production, and with Triptii Dimri now cast as the leading lady in place of Deepika Padukone, filming could soon commence. Reports suggest that this decision might saved huge money for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Deepika Padukone has reportedly exited the project after her "demands" were not fulfilled. Initially reported as the female lead, she is no longer associated with the film. Director Sandeep Reddy later confirmed that Tripti Dimri has been signed to replace her in this action entertainer.
Kalki actress reportedly quoted high fees, said to be raige of ₹30-₹40 crore for the film and had refused to dub for the Telugu version of Spirit and requested an 8-hour shoot day including other allownces. With Tripti taking over, production costs are expected to decrease significantly.
Sandeep is reportedly saving up to ₹30 crore by replacing Deepika. This includes reducing expenses on remuneration, luxury accommodations, and staff allowances.
However, there was no official confirmation about Deepika’s involvement in the film from the start.
The money-saving also includes Triptii Dimri’s fees. With her growing popularity and rising demand, her remuneration reportedly varies with each project. Initially, she was said to have received approximately ₹40 lakh for a cameo in Animal. According to BollywoodShaadis, her earnings have surged from ₹40 lakh to several crores per film within a year due to increased demand. Although there is no official revelation of her fees in Spirit, it is speculated by many that it is many times less than Dua’s mom.
Published May 25th 2025, 17:26 IST