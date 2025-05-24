Spirit Star Triptii Dimri's Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Gives Her The First Cheer After She Replaces Deepika Padukone In Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Prabhas' Film

Updated May 24th 2025, 22:01 IST
Spirit has been one of the most awaited pan-India movies ever since it was announced in October 2021. The movie marks the first collaboration between Baahubali star Prabhas and Kabir Singh and Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the film to go on the floors and now, with Triptii Dimri coming onboard as the leading lady, Spirit could finally begin rolling.
Spirit reunites Triptii with Vanga after 2023 blockbuster Animal. He is also known for directing Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. As Triptii was cast in the big-budget movie, her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant was among the first to give her a shoutout.
Spirit has been in the news for the past few days after it was reported that Deepika Padukone has backed out of the project after her "demands" went unfulfilled. The 83 actress reportedly quoted a high fees, said to be in the range of ₹30-40 crore, had refused to dub for the Telugu version of Spirit and requested an 8-hour shoot day. This caused friction between Vanga and Deepika, leading to the latter's exit from the movie. However, there was never any official confirmation of Deepika’s involvement in the film.
Spirit will feature Prabhas in the role of a fierce and intense cop. The film, which was officially announced in 2021, is currently in pre-production and will go on floors later this year. After this, Vanga will work on Animal Park with Ranbir. The much hyped sequel will also feature Triptii as Zoya.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 24th 2025, 22:01 IST