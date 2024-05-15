Advertisement

Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, is busy earning positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film had a decent start at the box office by earning ₹2.25 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, the earnings witnessed a considerable spike in the daily collection. While the movie earned over ₹11 crore in just three days, it witnessed a 68.57 percent dip on Monday.

Srikanth box office collection day 5

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biographical drama is standing steady at the box office. On Tuesday, the movie earned ₹1.65 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. It is the same as the Monday earnings. Adding the fifth-day collection, the total stands at ₹15 crore. Srikanth had an overall 10.80% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday with the maximum reported in Chennai - 22.75 percent.

(A file photo of Srikanth | Image: YouTube)

Apart from Rajkumaar, the movie also stars Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films. The film chronicles the struggles of Srikanth, who was born visually impaired. The film exemplifies an extraordinary narrative of perseverance and achievement by Srikanth, including filing a court case to study science as a subject, despite scoring 98%; to getting selected as the first international visually impaired student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Rajkummar Rao shares what he learnt from Srikanth Bolla

In an interview with IANS, the actor revealed that during the shooting he learned "perseverance" from Srikanth Bolla. He shared that the industrialist’s vigour and ambition challenged him to not give up and asserted that Srikanth is already a "success story". It was very easy for him to give up, he could have just put it on his disability and said I could do only this much, but he crossed all those hurdles. He would behave like a champion. He is already a success story.”