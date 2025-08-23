Updated 23 August 2025 at 16:23 IST
Star Kid vs Star Kid In November 2025: Agastya Nanda's Ikkis Gets Postponed, To Clash With Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's Ek Din
Agastya Nanda's Ikkis was scheduled to release on October 2, but owing to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1's release, the makers decided to postpone the film to November.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Sriram Raghavan has been busy working on his next film, Ikkis. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, marking his first theatrical film and second film after The Archies. The film is scheduled to release on October 2. However, now it has been reported that the action drama has been postponed. According to reports, the movie will now clash with Junaid Khan's Ek Din.
Star kid vs star kid in November
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Agastya's Ikkis will now hit the theatres on November 7. This decision was made because October 2 has two highly anticipated movies, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, releasing in the theatres. According to the producer of Ikkis, the first week of November and post-Diwali seem to be an ideal time for their film. "The decision was taken by producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who felt that the first week of November and post-Diwali time would be ideal for their movie. This is a good move as two major films are scheduled for release on October 2 - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. November 7 is a better date in that regard," a source told the portal.
If this report turns out to be true, then the film will clash with Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's starrer Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.
All about Ikkis
Apart from Agastya, the film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, following the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. In the movie, Agastya plays a titular role - a war hero, Arun.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 23 August 2025 at 16:23 IST