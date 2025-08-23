Star Kid vs Star Kid In November 2025: Agastya Nanda's Ikkis Gets Postponed, To Clash With Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's Ek Din

Sriram Raghavan has been busy working on his next film, Ikkis. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, marking his first theatrical film and second film after The Archies. The film is scheduled to release on October 2. However, now it has been reported that the action drama has been postponed. According to reports, the movie will now clash with Junaid Khan's Ek Din.

Star kid vs star kid in November

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Agastya's Ikkis will now hit the theatres on November 7. This decision was made because October 2 has two highly anticipated movies, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, releasing in the theatres. According to the producer of Ikkis, the first week of November and post-Diwali seem to be an ideal time for their film. "The decision was taken by producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who felt that the first week of November and post-Diwali time would be ideal for their movie. This is a good move as two major films are scheduled for release on October 2 - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. November 7 is a better date in that regard," a source told the portal.

(A file photo of Agastya Nanda | Image: Instagram)

If this report turns out to be true, then the film will clash with Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's starrer Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

(Junaid Khan with Ek Din co-star Sai Pallavi | Image: Reddit)

All about Ikkis