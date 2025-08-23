‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr, ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds’ Beef On Avengers Doomsday Set Costs Marvel Studios Millions?

In recent days, rumours have been making the rounds about an alleged on-set clash during the shooting of Avengers: Doomsday. Many reports suggest that two leading stars got into a heated fight after a joke crossed the line. Although Marvel Studios and official sources have not revealed any names, fans suspect the dispute involved Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr.

Who fought at the Avengers: Doomsday set?

The buzz started when podcaster John Rocha revealed on The Kristian Harloff Show that two actors(unnamed) clashed after one made a joke that the other took offence to. The disagreement quickly turned into a heated argument, forcing the Marvel studio to step in. The team further reportedly rescheduled shoots to keep them apart and even offered one of the actors millions of dollars to maintain peace on set.

Rocha mentioned that both actors later apologised, and no further issues have occurred since. Still, the incident sparked huge curiosity online, with fans rushing to uncover what really happened.

Netizens go into spy mode with their own theories

With Robert Downey Jr.’s presence in the film and Ryan Reynolds’ confirmed appearance, fans started linking the two actors with the wave of speculation for a verbal spat.