Step Inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's ₹16 Crore Dubai Villa With A Golf Course

Aishwarya-Abhishek Dubai house: The Bollywood couple is among the most talked-about celebrities in India right now. They married on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Prateeksha, and now have a 12-year-old daughter named Aaradhya. Known for their success in the film industry, the Guru stars are also counted among India's wealthiest. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has an estimated net worth of ₹776 crore, while Abhishek Bachchan's stands at ₹280 crore. The couple owns several multi-crore properties in India and abroad, including a luxurious villa in Dubai.

Inside Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s Dubai house

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai built an impressive real estate empire, with multi-crore properties in India and abroad. One of their standout acquisitions is a luxurious Dubai villa, which they purchased in 2015. Located in the prestigious Sanctuary Falls within Jumeirah Golf Estates, the villa is a breathtaking property, valued at ₹16 crore.

Aishwariya Rai's Dubai villa | Image: Housing/X

Situated in the prestigious Sanctuary Falls at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the villa offers stunning views of the Earth course, an 18-hole championship golf course. The property boasts a pool deck, a modern Scavolini designer kitchen, advanced home automation, and a Bang & Olufsen home theatre.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s houses

Apart from their palatial villa in Dubai, the duo has an impressive real estate portfolio in India as well. Other than the five luxurious bungalows that the Bachchan family owns, the couple is the proud owner of multiple plush apartments in premium residential towers in Mumbai.

