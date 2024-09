Published 17:54 IST, September 10th 2024

Stree 2 Director Amar Kaushik Reveals Tamannaah Bhatia's Reaction To Her Bald Look In Movie

Tamannaah Bhatia is being hailed for her performance in Stree 2 where she not only featured in a dance number but went a notch ahead to go bald for the role.