sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 16:17 IST, November 17th 2024

Stree 2, Highest Hindi Grosser, Faces Criticism From Ananth Mahadevan: Shraddha Provided Glamour...

In a recent conversation, actor Ananth Mahadevan shared his opinion about Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao horror comedy Stree 2.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Ananth Mahadevan and Stree 2 Poster
File photo of Ananth Mahadevan and Stree 2 Poster | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:17 IST, November 17th 2024