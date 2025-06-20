Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Deletes Post Claiming Air India Plane Crash Lone Survivor Was 'Lying' After Massive Backlash, Issues Apology

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has been in the news again, and for all the wrong reasons. The actress and singer recently dropped a post questioning the Ahmedabad plane crash's lone survivor, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh's story. She called him a liar and asked the officials for "serious punishment" against Ramesh. Soon after, she faced major backlash from the netizens. Now, she has not just deleted the post but also issued an apology.

What was Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's post about lone survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh?

On Thursday, Suchitra took to her X handle and wrote, "So this #vishwaskumarramesh lied about being a passenger on the plane & the only survivor? This is seriously weird. Didn’t his family in the UK corroborate his story? What about his brother’s funeral that he was seen giving kandha to? Deserve not only some serious punishment but some mental asylum time if this is true uff."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

This didn't go down well with the people, and they called out for spreading fake information about the survivor. They shared that his story has been verified by the hospital in Ahmedabad. On noticing this, within hours of posting, she deleted the post.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi issues a public apology

Taking to her X handle, Suchitra in her new post acknowledged she read a false post and wrote, "Took out my last tweet on the air india crash survivor. Seems to be false news circulated for God knows what reason. My apologies".

Netizens troll Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Despite issuing an apology, Suchitra is being trolled for not fact-checking before sharing her opinion on the plane crash survivor. A user wrote, "It is fine, don't worry. Film folks DON'T need to fact check." Another wrote, "Do your mental checkup either at Agra or Kanke..." A third user took a dig at her profession and wrote, "Clowns with hot takes on everything, cold on facts. When was the last time you nailed your own job? Start there." "How can you jump to conclusion without verifying fact on such a tragic disaster. Being irresponsible is trait of arrogance," a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)