Kuberaa X Review: Dhanush's Mind-Blowing Acting Leaves Netizens Speechless, Say 'What A Performer'

Kuberaa X Review: Dhanush and Nagarjuna's crime drama has finally hit the theatres today, June 20, after a long delay. Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in supporting roles. The film has opened to positive reviews, with everyone singing praise for Dhanush's performance. The actor plays the role of a beggar who eventually turns rich. Many are also calling the film a blockbuster.

Kuberaa takes over the internet

The movie buffs who watched the first day, first show of Kuberaa have flooded the X (formerly Twitter) with their reviews. A critic lauded Dhanush's performance as a beggar and added that very few actors can pull off what the actor did on screen. He further opined, "To convince with a getup is one thing , convincing with a completely different getup with the same mannerism is just god level acting!"

A user shared a clip of Dhanush begging in the movie and wrote, "What A Performer".

"Can’t believe this random director out of nowhere gave best performance of Dhanush and biggest blockbuster in Dhanush career #Kuberaa," a user wrote.

Another user called the first half of the movie engaging and lauded the director for "tight" storytelling without any dull moments. "1st half: Shekar Kammula’s storytelling is so tight and engaging, no dull moments at all. And what a performance by Dhanush! With every film, he keeps proving he’s one of the finest actors in India. The stage is perfectly set for a powerful second half," reads the review.

Another handle gave the movie 5 stars and called it a blockbuster. @dhanushkraja steals the show with his brilliant performance throughout. The film starts off interesting and slowly pulls you in, but it’s the second half that really hits hard with emotions. KING #Nagarjuna’s calm and realistic acting adds so much strength.👏 @iamRashmika plays her part beautifully and leaves a mark. Kuberaa stands out as a strong and soulful film. A clear winner!"

Another film critic called the film a "winner" and penned that the screenplay of Kuberaa was "brilliant". However, he pointed out the length of the film and said a few portions were a drawback to the film.

A critic lauded the movie and star cast but shared that after the first hour, the movie took a dip, but the plot kept the audience hooked.

Among all the positive reviews, a user penned a negative reaction and called the film "foolish". The user called out the dialogue of the movie and said they are "ultra childish". "Could see the rape attempt scene coming from a mile away & mind you this is a Kammula film. #Kuberaa 1st half (thumbs down emoticon). I mean, I always knew his dialogue game's bad, but here the lines are ultra childish & his imagery isn't great either. I mean, dogs coming to rescue the hero? Foolish," reads the review.

If the film continues to earn positive reviews, then it might have a great opening at the box office.

