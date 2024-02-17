Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Suhani Bhatnagar, Dangal Fame Child Actor, Dies At 19 - Aamir Khan Productions Confirms

Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of young Babita Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal. She was reportedly undergoing treatment for her fractured leg at a hospital.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suhani Bhatnagar
Suhani Bhatnagar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of one of the daughters of Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016), has died aged 19. While the cause of her death is not known, reports have claimed that fluid accumulation throughout her body led to her untimely demise. Allegedly, Suhani had met with an accident and fractured her leg. Following this, she was receiving treatment at a hospital. The medications she was prescribed had side effects on her and led to fluid accumulation in her body.

File photo of Suhani Bhatnagar | Image: Suhani Bhatnagar/Instagram

Aamir Khan Productions confirms news of Suhani's demise

Condoling Suhani's demise, Aaamir Khan Productions wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace (sic).”

Suhani one among 10,000 girls to bag Dangal role

Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of Aamir Khan's younger daughter Babita Bhogat in Dangal. In the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, she essayed the role of young Sanya Malhotra. Her part as a demur girl turned a pro-wrestler earned her praise. On her social media handle, Suhani, who wasn't active online for the past few years, posted several photos from the time she spent with Dangal cast and crew during the film's shoot.

Advertisement
Suhani Bhatnagar with NItesh Tiwari | Image: Suhani Bhatnagar/Instagram 

In an interview, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared that Suhani was cast in the film after she auditioned for the role in New Delhi. Chhabra further shared that his team auditioned almost 10,000 girls for the roles of Aamir's daughters in the movie. Suhani was one of them. 

Suhani to be cremated in her hometown

Reportedly, a pall of gloom has presides over Sector 17 in Faridabad where Suhani lived with her family. She will be cremated on Saturday at Ajraunda cremation ground in Sector 15 Faridabad.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

16 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

16 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

16 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

21 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

21 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

21 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

21 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

a day ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

a day ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

a day ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UAW workers at Ford's Kentucky truck plant threaten strike

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Kerala KARUNYA KR-641 Lottery Saturday Draw OUT

    Info11 minutes ago

  4. Elon Musk can seek review of order in SEC subpoena matter: US judge

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Scene Featuring Suhani Bhatnagar Goes Viral After Her Death

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo