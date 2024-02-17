Suhani Bhatnagar, Dangal Fame Child Actor, Dies At 19 - Aamir Khan Productions Confirms

Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of one of the daughters of Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016), has died aged 19. While the cause of her death is not known, reports have claimed that fluid accumulation throughout her body led to her untimely demise. Allegedly, Suhani had met with an accident and fractured her leg. Following this, she was receiving treatment at a hospital. The medications she was prescribed had side effects on her and led to fluid accumulation in her body.

File photo of Suhani Bhatnagar | Image: Suhani Bhatnagar/Instagram

Aamir Khan Productions confirms news of Suhani's demise

Condoling Suhani's demise, Aaamir Khan Productions wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace (sic).”

We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away.



Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family 🙏🏽



Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.



Suhani, you will always remain a star in… — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) February 17, 2024

Suhani one among 10,000 girls to bag Dangal role

Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of Aamir Khan's younger daughter Babita Bhogat in Dangal. In the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, she essayed the role of young Sanya Malhotra. Her part as a demur girl turned a pro-wrestler earned her praise. On her social media handle, Suhani, who wasn't active online for the past few years, posted several photos from the time she spent with Dangal cast and crew during the film's shoot.

Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar with NItesh Tiwari | Image: Suhani Bhatnagar/Instagram

In an interview, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared that Suhani was cast in the film after she auditioned for the role in New Delhi. Chhabra further shared that his team auditioned almost 10,000 girls for the roles of Aamir's daughters in the movie. Suhani was one of them.

Suhani to be cremated in her hometown

Reportedly, a pall of gloom has presides over Sector 17 in Faridabad where Suhani lived with her family. She will be cremated on Saturday at Ajraunda cremation ground in Sector 15 Faridabad.