Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda's Visit To Lalbaugcha Raja With Rumoured Girlfriend Komal Rani, Says 'Dhokebaaz Hote...'

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are busy washing their dirty laundry in public. This time, a video of Govinda visiting Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar on Tuesday is going viral on the internet. Many netizens speculate that the duo has tied the knot as Komal is donning sindoor on her forehead. Soon after, Sunita was snapped at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday and was asked to comment on her husband's recent visit without her. To this, she didn't hold back and compared the relationship with her pet dog, Winter.

Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani

In a video going viral on the internet, Sunita can be seen holding her pet dog Winter and talking about the animal and human's bond. She said animals are much better companions than humans and added, "Janwaron sai pyaar karo... dhokebaaz hote hai insaan".

This came after Govinda's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani.

Govinda married to Komal Rani?

In a video going viral, Komal can be seen applying sindoor from Lord Ganesha's feet on her forehead. According to Hindi rituals, only married women can apply sindoor on their forehead. A user wrote, "Sidha sindur mang me kya sabit kar rahi hai ye". Another questioned, “Kya shadi kar li Govinda ne?” A third user wrote, "mang bhari hui h shadi kar li ky". Another wrote, "ye lady ganesh ji k pair pe sar rakh k jaan bujh k maatha ragadi taki maang me sindoor lag jaye aur isko attention footage mil jaye."

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage troubles have been creating headlines on social media lately. Lately, Govinda shared a video appealing to his wife to refrain from making statements that, according to him, could affect his reputation, career and standing in the industry.

The controversy began after Sunita Ahuja spoke about Govinda's appearance with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in Roopa. Pictures and videos of Govinda and Komal Rani posing for the paparazzi also went viral on social media.