Published 12:58 IST, October 19th 2024

Sunny Deol Appears In Rugged Form In 'Massive' Actioner Jaat Announced On His 67th Birthday

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama starring Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Reported by: Asian News International
