Jaat: Urvashi Rautela's Touch Kiya Song Added To Her 'Cringe List' After Dabidi Dibidi, Netizens Say

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's upcoming film Jaat is set to hit theatres on April 10, marking a long-awaiting comeback of the Gadar actor. The makers recently released a new song, Touch Kiya, featuring Urvashi Rautela, who shines with her sweat-worthy dance moves.

However, a section of the internet pointed out the steps of the songs with many making ageism remarks about her on social media. This follows the backlash she faced for her item song, Dabidi Dibidi.

Why are netizens trolling Jaat’s item song Touch Kiya featuring Urvashi Rautela?

Urvashi once again mesmerises audiences with her performance. The makers released the music video on Instagram on Wednesday, April 2, with the caption, "A sizzler of a song that will rule the music charts. Presenting you #TouchKiya ft. #UrvashiRautela from the film JAAT. #JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th.

Just after the song's release, netizens flooded social media with praise for Urvashi Rautela’s sizzling moves. However, the other side of the internet shared some dark humour. Taking to the comment section of music reels many flag the weird hookstep of the item song marking it ‘vulgar’. One user wrote, “What is going on…what are these steps” Another pointed out that 31-year-old Urvashi looks much older than her age writing, “Something is wrong she looks way too old for item song man.” Another wrote, “Aunty trying so hard.” Another wrote, “Why she's being chosen as an item girl with cringe lyrics and vulgar dance moves in every movie”

This comes after the Daaku Maharaaj item song controversy.

Why did the song Dabidi Dibidi receive so much hate from netizens?