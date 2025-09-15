Sunny Deol Joins The Viral Nano Banana Trend, Turns His Iconic Action Moments Into Collectible Figures Using AI

The most talked-about thing on the internet this week is Google’s Nano Banana tool. For those still not in the know, the AI trend transforms photos into detailed 3D digital figurines using software by Google. The figurines resemble toys and collectable figures.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is the latest celebrity to jump on the viral AI image trend. He turned his iconic action moments into striking digital creations using the tool. On September 15, the actor took to his Instagram account to share his iconic action scenes from his movies into viral AI image creations with Google’s Nano Banana tool. For the caption, the Jaat actor wrote, “Action Figures Thank you fans for sharing your love through this new trend.”

The images showcase the actor in dramatic avatars—from holding guns and steering wheels to a recreated scene from his film Damini, where he portrayed a lawyer. He also included his iconic poses from the movies Gadar 2, Border and others. The Google Nano Banana trend has taken the internet by storm, enabling social media users to easily transform their photos into 3D creations. A host of celebrities, including singer Neha Kakkar, Sonam Bajwa, Rakesh Roshan, and more, have jumped on the bandwagon by sharing their imaginative renditions on social media.

Rajinikanth's figurine created using AI tool | Image: X

Step-by-step guide on how to create images and 3D models using the Google AI tool?

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image tool, also known as Nano Banana, is used to create these figurines. The tool is currently free to use and takes only a few seconds to deliver the result. To make your own figurine, open the Gemini app or http://gemini.google, upload the photo you want to use, and paste the prompt below. Feel free to tweak the prompt so it’s perfect for your use case.

Aamir Khan's figurine inspired by his look in Coolie | Image: X