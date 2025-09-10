Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral, Here's How You Can Turn Celebs Into Collectible Figures Using This Easy AI Prompt

The Nano Banana trend is the latest phenomenon that has taken over social media. The trend involves transforming photos into detailed 3D digital figurines using an AI tool developed by Google. This tool creates miniature figures that resemble collectible toys. Many figurines are also of Bollywood stars and celebs. Some movie actors' AI figurines resemble their most iconic looks on screen.

The result in realistic and photorealistic images. It is also designed to be accessible and easy to use. Within a few days of its launch, the app has seen over 10 million users and it is said that over 200 million images have been generated. Combining its use with other apps like Freepik more detailing can be achieved like changing the subject's pose, change background and much more.

Rajinikanth's figurine created using AI tool | Image: X

How to create images and 3D models using Google AI tool?

The AI tool behind the viral 3D figurines trend is Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image tool, also known on social media as Nano Banana. This powerful AI tool can turn any photo into a real-looking 3D model in just a few seconds. While the tool is free to use, it provides quite detailed, sharp and lifelike results that capture all the traits from facial expressions to clothing and even background elements.

Also read: Viral Video Claims To Be Breathtaking Drone Shot Of Mt Kailash

Aamir Khan's figurine inspired by his look in Coolie | Image: X

One of the reasons for the popularity of this trend is that it is very feasible and can be done with just a single prompt.

Prompt for creating 3D digital figurines using Google's new AI tool

Open the Gemini app or http://gemini.google, upload the photo you want to use, and paste the prompt below. Feel free to tweak the prompt so it’s perfect for your use case.

Prompt