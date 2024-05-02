Advertisement

Sunny Deol is busy shooting for his next film Lahore: 1947, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Produced by Aamir Khan, the movie also stars Preity Zinta in the lead. As the film is currently under production, a report suggests that the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial flick will hit the theatres on Republic Day, 2025.

Is the update about Lahore: 1947 release date true?

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Lahore: 1947 are planning to wrap up the film by June this year. A source told the media portal that currently, the Sunny Deol starrer film is being shot in a studio in Mumbai with massive sets of the yesteryear era being recreated. The film will need minimal VFX as the makers are focusing on "real drama and action". As Lahore: 1947 is a patriotic movie and showcases a man's love for India, the makers have decided to release it on Republic Day 2025.

(A file photo of Sunny Deol | Image: Instagram)

The source also claimed that Aamir Khan will have a cameo appearance in the movie. "Lahore: 1947 will most likely be Sunny Deol’s next on the big screen after the historic success of Gadar 2. Aamir Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film,” the source told the portal.

(A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Lahore: 1947

Karan Deol will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. He will be essaying the role of Javed, which is a "very challenging part" per Aamir. Opening up about casting Karan in the movie, Aamir said, "Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with Adishakti, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all." Shabana Azmi has also been roped in for a pivotal role. The director revealed the story revolves around her character.

The project is touted to be one of the ambitious films of Santoshi. It marks the reunion of the director and Sunny after the 1990 film Ghayal and the 1993 film Damini.