Sunny Deol's ₹100 Crore Grosser Loses Its Director For The Sequel? Here's What We Know

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat released earlier this year and became a box office success with over ₹104 crore gross collection at the domestic box office and around ₹118 crore worldwide. The movie's good reception was fueled by Sunny's massy action avatar and Telugu director Gopichand Malineni's execution. At the end of Jaat, the film's sequel had also been announced. In a new update, the makers hinted that they may be on the lookout for a new director to helm the Sunny starrer sequel if Gopichand is not available. The willingness to start Jaat 2 without the original director hints at the team's willingness to take the movie on the floors sooner than later.

During the promotions of Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, the makers of Jaat showed promise in the sequel, saying, "If Gopichand Malineni Garu is available, we will start the shoot with him. Else, we will proceed with another director. We are anticipating good profits from the second installment.”

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni | Image: X

While there might be sometime still for the sequel of Jaat to go on on the floors, Sunny is has a lineup of much-awaited movies that are due to come out in 2026. The highly anticipated Border 2 is filming at a brisk pace and is set to release on Republic Day weekend next year. Gadar 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh and others. Apart from that, the Gadar star will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 with Preity Zinta.