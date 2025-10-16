Viral Video: Zaheer Iqbal Pokes Fun At Sonakshi Sinha's Pregnancy Rumours, Cradles Her 'Baby Bump'

Sonakshi Sinha sparked pregnancy speculations yet again following her appearance at the grand show to celebrate the 35 years of designer Vikram Phadnis in Mumbai on October 14. The actress, along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, posed for the shutterbugs at the event. She sported a flowy, floral, red anarkali, sparking buzz about expecting her first child, a year after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. While the couple did not confirm the news, social media users were certain of them embracing parenthood, and some even congratulated them online.

On October 15, Zaheer Iqbal indirectly addressed the widespread rumours. The actor, along with Sonakshi Sinha, attended the Diwali party hosted by Ramesh Turani. The couple were posing for the shutterbugs and obliging the paparazzi for photos and videos when Zaheer playfully kept his hand on Sonakshi's belly, implying that he was cradling her ‘baby bump’. The actress was taken aback by the gesture and immediately shooed his hands off.



Zaheer, known for pulling pranks on his wife, then told the paparazzi, “Mazaak kar rahe hain (I am just joking).” A video of the same is now going viral on social media. The actors' gesture could be seen as a confirmation that the rumours around their pregnancy are untrue.



