Viral Video: Zaheer Iqbal Pokes Fun At Sonakshi Sinha's Pregnancy Rumours, Cradles Her 'Baby Bump'
Zaheer Iqbal, who is known to pull pranks on his wife Sonakshi Sinha, poked fun at the speculation around her pregnancy. A video of the same is now viral online.
Sonakshi Sinha sparked pregnancy speculations yet again following her appearance at the grand show to celebrate the 35 years of designer Vikram Phadnis in Mumbai on October 14. The actress, along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, posed for the shutterbugs at the event. She sported a flowy, floral, red anarkali, sparking buzz about expecting her first child, a year after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. While the couple did not confirm the news, social media users were certain of them embracing parenthood, and some even congratulated them online.
On October 15, Zaheer Iqbal indirectly addressed the widespread rumours. The actor, along with Sonakshi Sinha, attended the Diwali party hosted by Ramesh Turani. The couple were posing for the shutterbugs and obliging the paparazzi for photos and videos when Zaheer playfully kept his hand on Sonakshi's belly, implying that he was cradling her ‘baby bump’. The actress was taken aback by the gesture and immediately shooed his hands off.
Zaheer, known for pulling pranks on his wife, then told the paparazzi, “Mazaak kar rahe hain (I am just joking).” A video of the same is now going viral on social media. The actors' gesture could be seen as a confirmation that the rumours around their pregnancy are untrue.
When Sonakshi Sinha debunked rumours about her pregnancy
This is not the first time Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have ignited pregnancy rumours. The couple often catches social media attention following their public outings after their wedding in June 2024. In July earlier this year, the Dabangg actress shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with Zaheer in which he was asking her if she would like to eat something. To this, Sonakshi replied, “Not at all, stop feeding me,” in the chat. Sharing a screenshot of the same, she shared on her story writing, “The reason why everyone thinks I’m preggos (pregnant). Stop it @iamzahero,” in the caption.
