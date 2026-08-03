Sunny Deol Seeks Blessings At Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Ahead of Batwara 1947 Release

As promotional activities for 'Batwara 1947' gather momentum, actors Sunny Deol and Karan Deol visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Bihar to seek divine blessings ahead of the film's nationwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. The father-son duo made the spiritual visit as part of the film's ongoing multi-city promotional tour. They offered prayers at the historic shrine, the revered birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and were seen receiving Kada Prasad during their visit. Sunny Deol later shared glimpses of the visit on Instagram in a joint post with Karan Deol. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Feeling truly blessed to have visited TAKHAT SRI HARIMANDIR JI PATNA SAHIB, the sacred birthplace of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."



During the visit, the managing committee of Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib accorded a traditional welcome to the actors by presenting them with a Siropa (robe of honour).

The duo also viewed the sacred weapons (shastra) associated with Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Photos and videos from the visit showed Sunny and Karan kneeling in prayer, receiving Kada Prasad and participating in the Langar service.

The stop in Patna comes amid an extensive promotional campaign for 'Batwara 1947,' a period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Set against the backdrop of India's Partition, the film follows a family navigating violence, loss and forced migration during one of the most turbulent chapters in the country's history.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks Preity G Zinta's return to the silver screen after an eight-year hiatus.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to hit theatres nationwide on August 14, 2026. (ANI)