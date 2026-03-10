Sunny Deol Starrer Lahore 1947 Title Changed To Batwara 1947? Aamir Khan Breaks Silence

Rumours have been rife that Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947's title is being changed to Batwara 1947. However, Aamir Khan, who is serving as a producer of the film, has put the rumours to rest. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the rumours are false and baseless, and Khan is in no mood to change the title.

Aamir Khan opens up about Lahore 1947's title change rumours

According to the report, Khan laughed at the so-called title change rumours and asked, "Where did you hear that?" He added, "No, the title of our film has not changed. As of now, it is Lahore 1947, and that’s how I would like it to be.”

The speculation suggested that the makers are inclined to change the title as they believe the Indian audience might not welcome a title named after a city in Pakistan. When asked Khan, the actor assured that the makers will not succumb to such pressure.

(A file photo of Aamir Khan)

When will Lahore 1947 release?

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer is all set to hit the theatres on August 13, during the Independence Day week, as per news agency ANI. The makers are aiming for a big festive release across India. Talking about the project, Aamir said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."

Advertisement

With this, the upcoming period drama also brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. Music for the film is by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Lahore 1947 was first announced in 2023 and quickly caught attention because of its strong cast and period setting. Later, actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal were also confirmed to be part of the project in pivotal roles.