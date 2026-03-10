Not Everyone Can Be Virushka: Internet Gives Hardik Pandya-Mahieka A Reality Check After Their 'Cringe PDA' Videos From World Cup Final Go Viral

Cricket players celebrating significant milestones with their life partners publicly is not something the internet is strange to. From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh, Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan, star couples have often given social media users ‘awww’ moments following an important match. However, the same did not hold true for Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, who hogged the limelight on social media following India's stupendous victory against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 cricket World Cup on March 8.

Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma brutally trolled

Following the phenomenal victory of the men in blue, the wives, girlfriends and other family members of most players arrived on the ground to celebrate the win with them. However, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma went a bit overboard with their public display of affection. Several clips from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, show the couple hugging, dancing and posing for the shutterbugs together, moments after the match concluded. As a result, they landed on the bad side of the internet for their over-the-top celebration.

Social media users called the couple's antics ‘cringe’ with some even comparing them to other sports couples. Even in the previous matches, Hardik Pandya could be seen checking on his girlfriend, Mahieka, from the ground, much like Virat Kohli once did with Anushka Sharma, famously. Drawing parallels between the two, fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (fondly called Virushka) took to their X accounts to share how the actor-cricketer couple practised restraint in celebration and displayed class even when admiring each other.



