Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Holds Steady On Sunday, Concludes Opening Weekend At ₹30 Crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf's family entertainer had a decent opening upon release. However, witnessed a major drop of over 40 per cent on the second day. The moment the film entered the weekend, the collection spiked, concluding the opening weekend at a decent number. Despite the clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, the film's performance at the box office has been fairly good. It is also garnering positive reviews from critics and the audience.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹7.75 crore at the box office on Sunday. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹30 crore in India. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had an overall 29.14 per cent Hindi occupancy on the fourth day of the release, with maximum reported in Chennai (52.75 per cent).

The film opened at ₹9.25 crore at the box office, followed by ₹5.5 crore on the second day and ₹7.5 crore on the third day.

The film has managed to surpass the lifetime collections of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi ( ₹12.85 crore).

All about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The film follows two former lovers in Delhi, who try to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions. As chaos unfolds, a new, unexpected romance blooms. Who will find their happy ending amid the confusion?