Spirit: Prabhas' Cop To Take On Vivek Oberoi's Antagonist In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film?
Vivek Oberoi will next feature in Masti 4, set to release in November end this year. He is reportedly being tapped for a major role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.
Fans are eager for Sandeep Reddy Vanga to finally take his much awaited movie Spirit on the floors. After the blockbuster success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal in 2023, the director has been slowly and steadily working on the pre-production of his next, said to be an action thriller featuring Prabhas in the role of a cop. The actor too has been busy with multiple projects, including The Raja Saab and the tentatively titled Fauji, and is expected to begin Spirit next.
A new report regarding the cast of Spirit has now come to light. In Animal, Vanga presented Bobby Deol in a new light with a small but very impactful negative role. Now the director is planning something similar for Vivek Oberoi. The Masti actor is allegedly being tapped for the role of the antagonist in the movie.
Vivek has earlier played impressive villainous roles in Company, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Inside Edge, Krrish 3 and other movies. His casting as an antagonist in Spirit, if it comes through, will certainly give the movie a new dimension and edge. It also appears that the movie is shaping up to be a Bollywood heavy cast. After the alleged exit of Deepika Padukone as the leading lady due to differences with the makers and Vanga, Triptii Dimri has been cast opposite Prabhas. With rumours suggesting that Vivek may be roped in Spirit brings another Hindi film actor into the picture. Spirit was announced in August 2022.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 5 October 2025 at 23:59 IST