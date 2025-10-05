Spirit: Prabhas' Cop To Take On Vivek Oberoi's Antagonist In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film?

Fans are eager for Sandeep Reddy Vanga to finally take his much awaited movie Spirit on the floors. After the blockbuster success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal in 2023, the director has been slowly and steadily working on the pre-production of his next, said to be an action thriller featuring Prabhas in the role of a cop. The actor too has been busy with multiple projects, including The Raja Saab and the tentatively titled Fauji, and is expected to begin Spirit next.

Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 Beats Lokah Worldwide Collection In Its 1st Weekend

Spirit was announced in August 2022 | Image: Instagram

A new report regarding the cast of Spirit has now come to light. In Animal, Vanga presented Bobby Deol in a new light with a small but very impactful negative role. Now the director is planning something similar for Vivek Oberoi. The Masti actor is allegedly being tapped for the role of the antagonist in the movie.

Vivek will next feature in Masti 4, set to release in November end this year | Image: Instagram