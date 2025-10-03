Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Despite Back-To-Back Flops, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Charged Crores For Rom-Com - Know Full Cast Fees

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast Fees: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra starrer rom-com is faring below average at the Indian box office after releasing alongside Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 on Dussehra holiday. While the South Indian action drama has already surged far ahead in worldwide earnings, SSKTK is witnessing a steep decline in collections. This marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s second collaboration after Bawaal, yet the film seems to be failing to impress fans. Amid the drowning box office collection, let’s look at the fees of all cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari movie cast fees

The cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, along with Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. Reports reveal how much each actor earned for their roles in the film.

Varun Dhawan, who plays the lead role of Sunny Sanskari, reportedly received ₹15 crore. As per FilmBeat, Janhvi Kapoor charged ₹5 crore for portraying Tulsi Kumari in Dharma Productions’ project. Sanya Malhotra earned around ₹1 crore for her role as Ananya, while Rohit Saraf was also paid ₹1 crore to play Vikram Singh in Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy.

Maniesh Paul, who appears as Kuku, reportedly earned ₹70 lakh. Similarly, Akshay Oberoi was paid ₹70 lakh for his role in the film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is not faring well at the box office