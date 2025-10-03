BTS Jin Announces Encore Concerts In Incheon: Know The Dates, Global Livestream And More Details

Everyone believed BTS’ Jin had ended his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR after the final show in Amsterdam this August. Turns out, the K-pop idol had other plans. On October 2, 2025, he surprised fans by announcing two encore concerts in Incheon later this month. Along with in-person attendance, the shows will also be streamed live online for his global audience.

When is Jin’s RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR encore concerts?

On October 2, 2025, BTS’ Jin delighted fans by announcing encore shows set for 31 October at 7 pm KST and 1 November at 6:30 pm KST at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium. For those unable to attend in South Korea, both concerts will also stream live worldwide.

The decision followed weeks of fans asking for extra shows. Jin admitted he had not planned an encore earlier because venues were unavailable. However, a slot unexpectedly opened three weeks ago.

“I really didn’t have the time or the place for this earlier. But when the stadium became available, I thought—why not? Even though I’m still working on the group album,” BTS’ Jin told fans while making the announcement on a livestream.

When and where to watch Jin’s concert online?

BIGHIT MUSIC and HYBE are organising the concert, which will also stream live online. Streaming details will be shared later on Weverse.

The sudden announcement surprised many. HYBE’s official note also mentioned a possible change in schedule. “This concert may be postponed by one day, depending on the sports event schedule,” the statement said. Fans should carefully check the ticketing guide before booking.