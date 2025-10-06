Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Drowning Box Office Collection Cuts Ticket Price To 50 Percent, B1G1 Offer Goes Live Just 4 Day After Release

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Tickets At Buy 1 Get 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf's family entertainer opened well on the Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holiday but dropped by over 40 per cent on the second day, thanks to poor reviews and its clash with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. The moment the film entered the weekend, the collection spiked down, concluding the opening weekend at lower-than-expected numbers. Amid drowning collection, makers seemingly try to meet the budget by launching a buy 1 get 1 offer at the ticketing counter.

Moviegoers can now enjoy a 50% discount when watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on Monday. To avail of this offer, simply use the code SSKTK while booking tickets. Varun Dhawan, the film's star, announced the deal on Instagram, captioning his post, "This season's greatest + 1 offer for people in love and... heartbreakers!"

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is currently competing with Kantara: Chapter 1 at the box office in Hindi-speaking regions. Despite both films releasing on the same holiday weekend, Kantara: Chapter 1 has performed better, as it has collected approximately ₹163 crore in India over three days. On the other side, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to mint over ₹20 crore on its first Saturday.

SSKTK opened on Thursday, October 2, with a collection of ₹9.25 crore. Earnings dropped to ₹5.5 crore on Friday but rose slightly to ₹7.25 crore on Saturday, bringing the three-day total to ₹22.25 crore. The film’s sluggish performance is largely due to poor reviews and mixed word of mouth.

Including the fourth day, the total collection in India reached ₹30 crore. On day four, the film saw an overall 29.14 per cent Hindi occupancy, with Chennai reporting the highest at 52.75 per cent. Made on a budget of ₹80 crore, the movie’s earnings suggest it may struggle to recover the investment.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the story follows two former lovers in Delhi trying to reignite their past romance. Their attempts lead to amusing misunderstandings and deceptions, while a new, unexpected love story emerges. Who will ultimately find happiness amid the chaos?