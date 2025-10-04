Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office: Varun Dhawan Starrer Trails With Huge Margin

In the Hindi belts, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1 are clashing at the box office. Both movies released on Dussehra/Gandhi Jayanti holiday and while Kantara prequel has collected nearly ₹163 crore in India in three days and will certainly cross the ₹200 crore mark on Sunday, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bollywood rom-com has managed cross ₹20 crore mark on its first Saturday.

SSKTK opened to ₹9.25 crore on Thursday (October 2). The collection declined to ₹5.5 crore on Friday but rose marginally to ₹7.25 crore on Saturday. In three days, the movie has collected ₹22.25 crore. Poor reviews and mixed word of mouth are the main reasons behind the sluggish performance of SSKTK.

On the other hand, Kantara: Chapter 1 is winning at the Hindi box office. The film's prequel Kantara, released in 2022, did ₹100 crore biz in Hindi alone and expectations were high with this new entry in the folk action thriller franchise. In three days, the movie has collected nearly ₹50 crore in the Hindi version, trailing only slightly behind the Kannada version. The Hindi version is performing better than the Telugu one at the India box office and has affected the business of SSKTK in key Northern markets.

