Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser Out: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Rom-Com Is A Typical Dharma Film With A Pinch Of YJHD

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf's romantic comedy drama is slated to release in the theatres on the occasion of Dussehra, and ahead of it, the makers offered a glimpse of the film. After a long wait, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which teases the audience. Yes, after a long time, this is the first teaser that actually teases the movie buffs and does not give out the whole plot.

Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser

The 52-second video starts with Varun as Sunny Sanskari in a Baahubali costume, but his friend criticises with a hilarious dialogue, "Ranveer Singh ki dhoti mai Prabhas ka podha lag raha hai". As the teaser continues, Bijuri remix plays in the background, offering a glimpse of Janhvi as Tulsi and Sanya. Then Rohit enters the frame, stepping out of a helicopter. The teaser is packed with hilarious dialogues and a remix version of the song Bijuria, sung by Sonu Nigam.

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Sharing the teaser, Dharma gave a quick introduction in the caption, spilling the beans on the plot: Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding.

Netizens can't wait to watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, the movie buffs flooded the comment section lauding the dialogue and music of the film. A user wrote, “Ranveer Singh ki dhoti me prabhash ka paudha lag raha hai.....Was Epic.” Another wrote, “Rohit Sharaf entry scene (fire emoticons). A fan wrote, ”Best part of the teaser is the re-created song of Sonu Nigam, Full Nostalgia." A Varun fan wrote, “Finally VD in his prime mode.” Another wrote, “Finally over badri ki dulhaniyan, humpti sharma, mein tera hero, wala varun is back, much awaited.”

All about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari