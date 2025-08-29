Selena Gomez's Cabo Bachelorette Sans Taylor Swift Is All About White Dresses, Music And Beachside Dinner, Don't Miss The 'Bride-to-be' Veil

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to enter a new chapter, and ahead of that, the singer jetted off to Cabo with her girlies on a bachelorette party. The songstress took to her social media handle to share a series of photos offering a glimpse of her vacation. Seeing the album, it seems the trip was all about drinks, beach, sunbathing, good food and nonstop fun. The couple hasn't announced their wedding date, but rumours are rife that they will exchange vows soon.

Inside Selena Gomez's bachelorette party

Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena had a hearty time with her girlies, who made sure that every day and night in Coba is fresh and unique. She didn't write any caption and let her images do the talking. In the first image, Selena can be seen in a one-shoulder short dress featuring 3D flowers. She tied her hair in a neat bun and bold red lipstick.

(A screengrab from the album | Image: Instagram)

In the next image, she is again seen in a white dress, but this time it is a pretty pear dress paired with a veil with 'Bride to be' embroidered on it. The next image shows a BRIDE balloon decorated in a room, followed by a photo of Selena posing on a sofa with Mrs Levin spelt out with a balloon on top.

(A screengrab from the album | Image: Instagram)

The next few photos show her having the time of her life with her friends enjoying a yacht ride, live music and dinner dates. Towards the end, she shared a video comprising her time in Cabo. Selena was accompanied by her BFFs Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, but it seems Taylor skipped the party.

(A screengrab from the album | Image: Instagram)

Fans flood Selena Gomez's post in excitement

Selena's fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. A user wrote, "The prettiest bride to be there ever was… loved celebrating you." Another wrote, "The most beautiful bride-to-be!!! I'm soo excited for you. Wishing you endless love & happiness in this next chapter because this is what you deserve." Her friend Courtney wrote, " I love you and I love celebrating you." Vanessa wrote, "My favorite girl & my favorite weekend." Another wrote, "Looks like you had the best time in Mexico.”

When will Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchange vows