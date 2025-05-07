Support Operation Sindoor And Do Mock Drills, Says Former Indian Army Major Khushboo Patani After India's Retaliatory Strikes

Updated May 7th 2025, 09:40 IST
Operation Sindoor: In retaliation against the horrific massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22, Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.
Celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Riteish Deshmukh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Nigam, Madhur Bhandarkar and more took to social media to express their unwavering support for the Narendra Modi government's resolve in the fight against terrorism. They also hailed the Indian army's strikes on terror camps.
Meanwhile, former Indian Army Major Khushboo Patani, the elder sister of Disha Patani, shared a message for civilians. She urged Indians to support Operation Sindoor and asked them to "not panic". "Jai Hind and Jai Bharat. Finally, the day has come which we have been were waiting for eagerly. India has carried out targeted attacks on Pakistan and PoK territories where terrorists have lived. These were specific attacks. The government is doing its job and so are the armed forces. So what do you have to do? First and foremost, don't panic. It is important that you do mock drills. Be prepared for every eventuality. Keep yourselves ready, no matter whether anyone tells you or not. There's nothing to panic. Support Operation Sindoor," she said in a video.
A nationwide mock drill will be held across 244 districts in India on May 7. The exercise is aimed at improving national security preparedness and will test first-response capabilities in emergencies like air raids, blackouts, and other disaster scenarios.
Khushboo shared a video on how civilians can perform mock drills.
