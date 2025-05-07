Support Operation Sindoor And Do Mock Drills, Says Former Indian Army Major Khushboo Patani After India's Retaliatory Strikes

Meanwhile, former Indian Army Major Khushboo Patani, the elder sister of Disha Patani, shared a message for civilians. She urged Indians to support Operation Sindoor and asked them to "not panic". "Jai Hind and Jai Bharat. Finally, the day has come which we have been were waiting for eagerly. India has carried out targeted attacks on Pakistan and PoK territories where terrorists have lived. These were specific attacks. The government is doing its job and so are the armed forces. So what do you have to do? First and foremost, don't panic. It is important that you do mock drills. Be prepared for every eventuality. Keep yourselves ready, no matter whether anyone tells you or not. There's nothing to panic. Support Operation Sindoor," she said in a video.