Suryaa's Suniyo Zara Song: Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu Reunite After 21 Years For Sunny Deol Starrer

'Suniyo Zara', a new song crooned by veteran singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, was unveiled on Tuesday morning. The latest friendship track is from Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Suryaa', which also stars Ravi Kishan. The song’s visuals follow Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan on a scenic road trip, capturing the ease and affection of a long-standing friendship. Playful exchanges, shared moments and reflections on loved ones unfold along the journey, with touches of bonding between friends adding another layer to the narrative. Check out the video here



Speaking about the song, Udit Narayan said, "Singing with Kumar Sanu again after so many years felt like reliving a beautiful chapter of my career. With Anupam joining us, the energy was fresh yet familiar, and I believe listeners will feel that bond in every note.”

Kumar Sanu shared, "This song is special because it’s not just about music; it’s about friendship, memories, and the joy of coming together. I’m glad we could give audiences something heartfelt and timeless.”

Anupam Amod added:

“Being part of this collaboration with Udit ji and Sanu ji is an honour. Suniyo Zara carries emotions of companionship and journey, and I’m proud to lend my voice to such a meaningful track.”

'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' is presented by Kamal Mukut and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 20 November 2026. (ANI)