Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Heartfelt Tribute, Says 'Your Essence Is Eternal'

It's been nearly six years since Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode, leaving behind his family and ardent fans. Remembering the actor on his birthday anniversary, January 21, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video on her social media handle along with a long note in the caption, saying he remains with her in every breath and every moment.

'Your essence is eternal'

Shweta took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her moments with Sushant. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt note expressing her emotions. She started her note by writing, "People often ask me, do you miss him? And I smile, because how do I miss someone who has become my heartbeat… Now I listen to him every moment he beats in my heart, I live him every moment, I breathe him into every prayer, every silence, every smile, and somewhere along the way, I know I am becoming him, a little more every day."

"To the heart that was pure gold, To the soul that was endlessly curious, gentle, fearless, and luminous, I salute you, Bhai. You did not just live a life; you left behind a frequency, a way of being, a light that continues to guide millions. You were not just an actor, you were a seeker, a thinker, a dreamer, a lover of the universe and its mysteries. From the stars you admired to the questions you dared to ask, you taught us to reach beyond limits, to wonder deeply, to love boldly, to live Godward," she continued.

She emphasised, "Your essence is eternal. You are not a memory, you are an energy. You are not gone, you are everywhere."

Showering love on her brother, she added, "My Sona sa Bhai, love you forever, infinity to the power infinity. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be kinder, wiser, more generous, more God like. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward, and live in a way that makes you proud."

She concluded her note by writing, "Happy Birthday, our guiding star. May you always shine and show us the path. Happy Birthday, Bhai. You live in my heart, in every breath, in every beat."

