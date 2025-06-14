Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares A Heartfelt Note On Actor's 5th Death Anniversary, Says 'Never Use Bhai's Name To Spread Negativity'

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was known for giving memorable movies such as MS Dhoni and Chichore, died on June 14, 2020. Remembering her brother, Shweta Singh Kirti shared emotional videos and penned a heartfelt note expressing her love and sorrow for her brother. In the video, she spoke about how much she misses the actor and believes that he is still present in all of us. She added that Sushant's spirit lives on through good deeds and stressed that his fans should not use his name to spread negativity.

'Always remember what our Sushant Singh Rajput stood for'

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a set of two videos, followed by Sushant's candid moments spreading laughter and positivity with his good deeds. She started her note by writing, "Today is Bhai 5th Death Anniversary, a lot has happened since his death on 14th June 2020. Now, CBI has submitted a report to the court, and we are in a process of retrieving it. But what I want to say today is no matter what happens, don’t loose heart and don’t loose faith on god or in goodness."

She further reminded his fans what Sushant stood for - purity, an unquenchable zeal for life and learning, a heart full of love which believed in treating everyone equally and doing charity. She recalled her brother Sushant's smile, his eyes and childlike innocence that could stir anyone’s heart with love.

She emphasised that we must stand for all this, and this is how he will live on. "Bhai hasn’t gone anywhere, believe me… he is in you, in me, in all of us," she stressed.

Shweta Singh Kirti requests that we not use Sushant Singh Rajput's name to spread negativity

She further urged everyone not to "never" use her brother's name to spread any negative feeling… as he wouldn’t like that. "He didn’t stand for that. Look how many people’s hearts and minds he touched and influenced…" she wrote. She concluded by asking the actor's fans to let his legacy continue and be the burning candle that lights up other candles to continue his legacy.