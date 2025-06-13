Ankit Gupta Comes Down Heavily On Linkup Rumours With Mystery Girl After Breakup With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Bigg Boss 16 contestant has been in the news over his rumoured breakup with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The former couple reportedly broke up earlier this year. While fans continue to speculate the reason behind their split, Ankit's alleged single life saw him being linked up with a mystery woman, who he was spotted with recently with after a dine-in in Mumbai. However, Ankit came down heavily on people speculating about his personal life amid his breakup rumours with Priyanka.

In a scathing note, he wrote, "There comes a point where silence starts to feel like consent and I'm no longer okay with that. Over the past few months, I've seen countless stories, edits, and assumptions being made about my personal life — with no truth, no context, and absolutely no respect for boundaries. The recent attempt to link me with someone I don't even know, just because they appeared in the same frame, is not just absurd - it's disturbing."

Ankit Gupta condemned relationship rumours with a mystery girl | Image: Instagram