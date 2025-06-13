Ankit Gupta Comes Down Heavily On Linkup Rumours With Mystery Girl After Breakup With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Updated 13 June 2025 at 21:58 IST
Bigg Boss 16 contestant has been in the news over his rumoured breakup with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The former couple reportedly broke up earlier this year. While fans continue to speculate the reason behind their split, Ankit's alleged single life saw him being linked up with a mystery woman, who he was spotted with recently with after a dine-in in Mumbai. However, Ankit came down heavily on people speculating about his personal life amid his breakup rumours with Priyanka.
In a scathing note, he wrote, "There comes a point where silence starts to feel like consent and I'm no longer okay with that. Over the past few months, I've seen countless stories, edits, and assumptions being made about my personal life — with no truth, no context, and absolutely no respect for boundaries. The recent attempt to link me with someone I don't even know, just because they appeared in the same frame, is not just absurd - it's disturbing."
He continued, “Let me say this very clearly. I am a private person. What I choose to share, I share this intention. But what I will not accept is this growing culture of inventing narratives, linking me with strangers, or using my name and face to gain views, likes and attention. From this point on, any individual or platform spreading false, defamatory, or invasive content about me will be met with legal action - including defamation cases. Having a public life does not mean my dignity is public property. So let's be clear: I'm not here to play along, I'm here to protect what's mine. So before you publish or forward anything ask yourself: is it real, is it respectful, or is it nonsense?"
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 13 June 2025 at 21:51 IST