Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Sushmita Sen Reveals 'Witnessing' Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's 'Beautiful Journey'

Sushmita Sen shared a photo of herself standing in front of a wall decorated with photo frames featuring adorable photos of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushmita Sen
A file photo of Sushmita Sen | Image:Sushmita Sen/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Sushmita Sen attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's grand post-wedding bash on Saturday night. The actress was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen at the reception in Mumbai. Now, the Aarya actress has shared a heartfelt post on her social media handle, congratulating the newlyweds and revealing that she has witnessed their "beautiful journey".

Sushmita Sen sends blessings to Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a photo of herself standing in front of a wall decorated with photo frames featuring adorable photos of Ira and Nupur. In the caption, the actress revealed that she witnessed the couple's journey leading up to togetherness. She also congratulated Nupur's mother Pritam, who, she regards as Guru Maa.

(Sushmita Sen looking at Ira-Nupur's photos | Image: SushmitaSen/Instagram)

Her note to the newlyweds read, "I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this Togetherness!!! Congratulations @khan.ira & @nupur_popeye May you always celebrate life & all its blessings!!! Here’s to a new chapter & a destined bond!!! I love you soooooo much!!! Congratulations Maa, Pritam Shikhare. #duggadugga #justmarried."

How Ira Khan's mother-in-law Pritam is connected to Sushmita Sen?

Nupur's mother Pritam is a skilled Kathak dancer, who has trained Sushmita Sen and her daughter Renee. Years ago, the actress shared a video of her daughter Renee and Pritam practicing Kathak. In the caption, she wrote, "What a feeling to be THEIR audience!!! My little Renee blossomed into a graceful kathak dancer under the divine guidance of our joyful gurumaa Pritam Shikhare. Sharing mother’s pride & a teacher’s divine grace."

All about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception

The couple hosted the reception in Mumbai at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the BKC area. The bash was attended by the who's who of the film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, A.R. Rahman, Rekha, Suriya, Naga Chaitanya, Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Dharmendra, Saira Banu and Mukhesh-Nita Ambani, to name a few. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

